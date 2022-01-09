Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

After nearly 32 years of dedicated service to the community, Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd has announced he will be retiring this summer

Hurd has served in the department’s top role since September of 2018. Prior to that, he worked to keep the community safe through various roles in the department, working up the ranks from reserve officer in the late 80s, all the way to the department’s top position of Chief.

Jan. 5, City of Lewiston

