The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Idaho State Fire Marshal in investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in rural Lewis County. Sadly, one person was found inside the house deceased.

The fire was reported to Lewis County dispatch Monday, Jan. 17 at 3:04 p.m. When the first responder arrived at the home near Stevens and Woodside Roads, south of Winchester, much of the house was already fully involved.

Jan. 27, Lewis County Herald

