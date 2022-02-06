The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Idaho State Fire Marshal in investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in rural Lewis County. Sadly, one person was found inside the house deceased.
The fire was reported to Lewis County dispatch Monday, Jan. 17 at 3:04 p.m. When the first responder arrived at the home near Stevens and Woodside Roads, south of Winchester, much of the house was already fully involved.
Jan. 27, Lewis County Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.