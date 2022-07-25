Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Due to a concerning number of calls for service – approximately 100, during the past school year between Orofino Elementary and Orofino Junior/Senior High School, there apparently is a need for law enforcement presence in the schools this next year. [Police chief Jeff] Wilson reported that the district’s contribution of funding for a resource officer will help to offset the proposed revenue required for a sixth officer.

July 20, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments