Due to a concerning number of calls for service – approximately 100, during the past school year between Orofino Elementary and Orofino Junior/Senior High School, there apparently is a need for law enforcement presence in the schools this next year. [Police chief Jeff] Wilson reported that the district’s contribution of funding for a resource officer will help to offset the proposed revenue required for a sixth officer.
July 20, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.