“The porcupine was running down the road, and then we chased after him,” recalled Wyatt Tharp, who, along with his brother Chase Tharp, handled Dozer, the winning porcupine.
Dozer was one of nine porcupines in the 2022 World Famous Porcupine Races in Council. $1,000 in prizes were split between the top three teams, with the Tharps winning $500 total for their first place finish.
July 6, The Record Reporter
