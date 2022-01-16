The Port of Lewiston welcomed Joseph Anderson as the new District 2 Port Commissioner, at the Jan. 10 Special Port Commission Meeting. Joe will serve as an appointed Port Commissioner until Dec. 31, 2022.
Joe has lived in Lewiston since 2017 but has been a Port user as an Idaho wheat, pulse, and oilseed producer since 1983 while he operated the family farm with his brother Jay. They are the fourth generation to operate the original homestead.
Jan. 11, Port of Lewiston
