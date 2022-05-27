On May 26, a portion of Forest Service Road 250 (Pierce Superior Road) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests was closed for public safety due to a road washout.
Approximately one half-mile of 250 Road is closed at milepost 21, approximately eight miles upstream from Orogrande Creek’s confluence with the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
“Log jams in Orogrande Creek forced water over the roadway and against the fill slope, causing a washout and road failure,” said North Fork District Ranger Andrew Skowlund. “We lost approximately 18 feet of road width and approximately four feet of road shoulder at the site of the washout.”
Forest Service engineers and road crews are working to repair the damage as soon as possible, but Skowlund suspects the closure may remain in place for two weeks or more.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPClwNF-Closures or by visiting your local ranger station. For contact information for local Forest Service offices, visit https://bit.ly/NPClwNF-ContactUs.
For updates on the 250 Road or information about the North Fork Ranger District, call 208-476-4541.
May 26, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
