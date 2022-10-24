Regional News standing
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.

DEQ tested samples from the lake and river and confirmed the amount of potentially toxin-producing cyanobacteria estimated to be present in the lake may lead to illness in humans and animals. Cyanotoxin levels detected in water samples from both sources are considered potentially harmful to animals.

