Prairie Elementary Principal/Superintendent Rene Forsmann announced her retirement and it was accepted by the school board at the March meeting, Monday, March 15.
Forsmann’s retirement will take effect on June 30, 2021.
The board also approved a resolution for a $275,000 override levy to be sought by election on May 18. This is $50,000 less than the past several years. Forsmann said the stimulus money received helped to reduce the levy amount needed.
March 18, Cottonwood Chronicle
