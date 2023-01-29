Regional News standing
The Prairie Booster Club will sponsor three $300 scholarships to provide graduates of Prairie High School recognition and financial support in pursuit of a post-secondary education or vocational education.

Applications can be picked up at the counselor’s office at Prairie High School. Application deadline is the third Monday of April. For information, contact Linda Nida at rlnida@yahoo.com or call 208-451-5066.

