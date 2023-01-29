The Prairie Booster Club will sponsor three $300 scholarships to provide graduates of Prairie High School recognition and financial support in pursuit of a post-secondary education or vocational education.
Applications can be picked up at the counselor’s office at Prairie High School. Application deadline is the third Monday of April. For information, contact Linda Nida at rlnida@yahoo.com or call 208-451-5066.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.