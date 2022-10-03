Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Prairie Crazy Quilters meet on the first and third Mondays of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first Monday is just a regular sew day and the third Monday is a sew day, plus a monthly meeting.

The club will be meeting at a new venue beginning Oct. 3 at the Craigmont City Hall/Community Center.

