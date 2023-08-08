The Prairie High School girls’ basketball team held the 7th annual Duck Race as a team fundraiser. 990 ducks were sold, the most ever sold throughout the years.
Winners are: 1. Tonya Schumacher, 2. Mike Vanloon, 3. Peyton Hanson, 4. Dylan Schumacher, 5. Jeanie Hrbek and 6. Chloe Rowland.
