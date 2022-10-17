Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Adams County Health is excited to announce its participation in the Prescription for Play Program created by Lego and supported through the Lego Foundation.

The Prescription for Play Program encourages parents and caregivers to spend at least 15 minutes a day participating one-on-one in Free Play with their children. This means without screentime technology such as phones, computers or tablets.

