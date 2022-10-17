Adams County Health is excited to announce its participation in the Prescription for Play Program created by Lego and supported through the Lego Foundation.
The Prescription for Play Program encourages parents and caregivers to spend at least 15 minutes a day participating one-on-one in Free Play with their children. This means without screentime technology such as phones, computers or tablets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.