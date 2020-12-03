To respond to current and future communication needs in the McCall and New Meadows areas, the Payette National Forest is proposing to amend communication site leases on the five-acre Brundage Mountain Communications Site. These proposed amendments are in response to proposals from current Communication Use Lease holders, and to address anticipated future communications proposals on the site.
The Brundage Mountain Communications Site is an area of National Forest System land designated in the Payette National Forest Land Management Plan and has been utilized for electronic communications since the 1950’s.
The purpose of the project is to respond to current and future proposals to upgrade communication facilities at the Brundage Mountain Communications Site. Brundage Mountain is a critical link for communication services covering the McCall and Meadows Valley areas and the new, upgraded facilities will expand capacity and improve coverage.
Dec. 1, Payette National Forest
