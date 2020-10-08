Two missing persons cases from this year remain open with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the agency asks the public to keep an eye out for them.
Gordon White, 78, of Orofino, went missing on June 10 from his home at 7003 Dent Bridge Road. White was last seen wearing a gray stripped T-shirt and blue jeans.
Jon Walton, 75, of Orofino, went missing on Sept. 29 from his home at 1618 Whiskey Creek Loop Road. Walton was last seen wearing a green and tan flannel shirt and blue jeans.
CCSO is asking hunters and anyone recreating in Clearwater County this fall to keep an eye out for the missing men. If either is found, contact the sheriff’s office as soon as possible and do not disturb the location.
Oct. 6, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.