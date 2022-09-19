Idaho County Disaster Management started a public review and comment period for the updated Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the draft can be viewed online on the Idaho County official website under the “Announcements” heading, or by following the link provided below. This public review and comment period will end on Oct. 1, 2022.
