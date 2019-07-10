Mark Fenton, a national public health expert, will be in Orofino on Wednesday, July 17, to conduct a walkability audit.
Fenton will meet with community leaders as part of a $250,000 Community Transformation Grant awarded to the city by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
In April, Fenton conducted a similar walk in Pullman. Bonners Ferry also received a grant from the foundation.
"Bonners Ferry took our $250,000 and turned it into nearly $1 million," said Nick Jezierny, communications specialist at Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. "We’re hoping Orofino can do that as well for bigger impact."
Visit High Five online for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.