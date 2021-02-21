Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the suspected poaching of a pair of wolves just off Highway 71 northwest of Cambridge.
On Jan. 30 Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Sands responded to a report of two dead wolves just off Highway 71 and within the boundary of Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area. One of the wolves had been heavily scavenged, while the other remained intact after tumbling down the hillside into Brownlee Creek.
Feb. 10, The Record-Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.