A public hearing was held to consider raising the rate of bulk potable water from the current cost of one cent to five cents a gallon at the Orofino City Council held May 10.
In the past three years water sales have risen from 30,000 to 40,000 gallons per season to over 100,000 gallons. The cost of chemicals to treat the water has tripled, and the freight charges to receive them has risen also.
The city notes there is an increase in sales each year as county wells and springs dry up. The water sold is potable drinking water not irrigation water.
May 18, Clearwater Tribune
