This year, Idaho taxpayers will shell out more than ever to support local education via bonds and levies. The total will ring up at $596.1 million – breaking last year’s record of $587.7 million.

Supplemental levies will make up about $217.4 million of that total, a drop from the previous year’s $218.2 million and the first decrease since 2014. Yet the figure is still the second-highest supplemental levy total over the past 12 years.

