The Nezperce Historical Society is happy to announce that the museum has been gifted a beautiful statue of the Virgin Mary who has returned to Nezperce for safe keeping. Linda and Richard Taniguchi of St. Maries, Idaho had visited the local museum recently and gave us the pictures of the class of Nexperce High School 1947 in which her mother Rosemary Lampoltshamer graduated. While visiting Linda mentioned she owned a statute of Mary that had been at the old Holy Trinity Church. After the discussion of how the museum could display it, they made plans to gift her to us.
Aug. 13, Lewis County Herald
