The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and Orofino Ambulance responded on Friday, Aug. 14, to a single-vehicle rollover crash near mile marker 46 on U.S. Highway 12. Maden Mcanear, 30, of Kamiah, lost control of his black 2008 Nissan Altima, left the roadway and rolled the car, in an adjacent field.
Airbags were deployed and Mcanear was wearing a seatbelt, appearing to only sustain minor injuries from the wreck. Mcanear's car was towed, due to extensive damage, and he was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Aug. 15, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.