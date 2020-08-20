According to court documents, Nez Perce County prosecutors have charged a Peck man with voluntary manslaughter after his roommate died Sunday, Aug. 9 at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane.
Frank J. Frost, 66, was facing a felony aggravated battery charge from an Aug. 1 altercation with his roommate, Stephen F. Parsons, over an open window. Frost had opened some windows and Parson wanted them closed at their residence on the 300 block of North Belle Street in Peck, court records said.
Also according to court records prosecutors say that Frost’s striking and kicking of Parsons caused a head injury that led to his death. Parsons was flown to Spokane for brain injury after the altercation with Frost.
Aug. 19, Clearwater Tribune
