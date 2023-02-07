Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Registration is now open for the 6th annual Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Conference, which will be held March 3 at the Williams Conference Center on the college campus.

The event runs from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and this year’s theme is “Healthy Leadership: Women Finding Balance.” The conference will feature workshops and speakers and provide the opportunity to develop and enhance personal and professional leadership skills.

