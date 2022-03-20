Work is underway to get the Nezperce Senior Center back together so it can again host Senior Meals on Mondays and Thursdays.
The senior center was damaged after a pipe broke back in January and the senior citizens have been hosting the meals at the Nezperce Legion Hall.
March 17, Lewis County Herald
