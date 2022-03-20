Regional News standing
Work is underway to get the Nezperce Senior Center back together so it can again host Senior Meals on Mondays and Thursdays.

The senior center was damaged after a pipe broke back in January and the senior citizens have been hosting the meals at the Nezperce Legion Hall.

March 17, Lewis County Herald

