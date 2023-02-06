On Jan. 30, Idaho State Police (ISP) stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in north Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. While conducting a check of the driver, Steven L. Hassett, 60, Lewiston, and passenger, Dillon B. McGarvey, 37, Lewiston, ISP troopers deployed their drug K9 around the vehicle, which allegedly provided a positive alert on the vehicle. ISP troopers conducted a search and located suspected smoking pipes, a scale, and a Ziplock bag with approximately 32 grams of suspected methamphetamine near the driver’s seat. While speaking with Hassett, he willingly emptied his pockets and handed the trooper a small bag of approximately 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. McGarvey was taken into custody on an active felony arrest warrant. Hassett was taken into custody for trafficking in methamphetamine.
In court on Jan. 31, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony charges against Hassett. The office requested a $50,000 bond because of the lengthy criminal history of Hassett, including felony convictions for burglary (1982), injury to child (1991), and felony DUI (2010), as well as multiple misdemeanor convictions. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert issued a bond of $35,000.
