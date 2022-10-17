Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

More than 70 reports of problem bears have been reported so far this fall by the McCall office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Most of the reports have involved bears that have gotten into garbage cans, and then keep returning to the neighborhood to look for more garbage.

