Being a first responder in McCall during the summer is a lot like playing a game of whack-a-mole.

Up to 25 percent of emergency calls must wait for an ambulance or personnel to come available from another call, McCall Fire and EMS Chief Garrett de Jong said.

“I’ve had police officers of sheriff’s deputies drive ambulances for us because we’re just out of people,” de Jong said. “We make it happen, but it’s not standard or ideal.”

The department receives about 120 emergency calls per month in the summer.

Aug. 5, The Star-News

