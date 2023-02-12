Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho’s three universities have formed a research alliance designed to foster economic growth in the region.

The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance hopes to support industry and high-tech innovation in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

