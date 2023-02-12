Idaho’s three universities have formed a research alliance designed to foster economic growth in the region.
The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance hopes to support industry and high-tech innovation in Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“Boise State University’s research profile and innovative mindset are powerful catalysts for economic growth,” President Marlene Tromp said. “Collaborating with regional higher education partners and combining our strengths with theirs represents a big win for Idaho.”
“The diverse perspectives offered in this alliance will be invaluable to shaping a robust economy for a fast-changing Idaho,” said Christopher Nomura, the University of Idaho’s vice president for research and economic development.
The alliance has already connected regional researchers in forest and rangeland management, cybersecurity and other fields. The alliance plans to work with tribal leaders, state governments and industry to identify future projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.