Jeff Greene received a personal visit from some very important folks from the Special Olympics Idaho who had traveled long and far through the windstorm on Jan. 13, to officially announce that he, Jeff Greene, 38, of Peck, Idaho, would be traveling to Russia to participate in the winter games of the 2022 Special Olympics.
Jeff has participated in Special Olympics for almost 30 years. He began when he was eight with a team from Weippe.
Jan. 27, Clearwater Tribune
