The Big Canyon Fire Department was called out on Friday, April 9, at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a manufactured home fire approximately one mile west of Peck on Angel Ridge Road. Smoke was noticeable for several miles. When the fire crews arrived the single wide manufactured home was completely engulfed. The Big Canyon Fire Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff were on location until 9:30 p.m. making sure all the hot spots were out. Clearwater Power was called out to disconnect the power for safety. A female occupant was reportedly burned and transported to the hospital by family, but no further information was available on her condition. The name of the homeowner and cause of the fire were unavailable at press time.
April 14, Clearwater Tribune
