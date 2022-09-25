Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Mandatory evacuations were lifted Saturday morning [Sept. 9] for about 400 homes along West Mountain Road.

The Four Corners Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 13 about six miles west of Cascade.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments