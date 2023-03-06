The Idaho Legislature’s Senate Transportation Committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would create a restricted driver’s license available to all people 16 and older residing in Idaho, regardless of their immigration status.
However, the divided committee took the unusual step of sending Senate Bill 1081 to the Senate floor without a recommendation attached to it. The overwhelming majority of bills that advance out of Idaho legislative committees are sent to the floor with recommendations the bills pass. Otherwise, committees usually kill a bill by voting to hold it.
