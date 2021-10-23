Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A total of 658 of the 1,035 dogs that started the 2021 Master National hunting retriever test in Valley County qualified for a coveted pewter plate to memorialize their achievement as the best hunting dogs in the business.

In the event, dogs were required to retrieve dead or downed ducks to prove their hunting ability as judged against a set standard of performance.

Oct. 14, The Star-News

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments