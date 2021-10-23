A total of 658 of the 1,035 dogs that started the 2021 Master National hunting retriever test in Valley County qualified for a coveted pewter plate to memorialize their achievement as the best hunting dogs in the business.
In the event, dogs were required to retrieve dead or downed ducks to prove their hunting ability as judged against a set standard of performance.
Oct. 14, The Star-News
