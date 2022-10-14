Regional News standing
The Lady Mountaineer High School volleyball team is having a stellar year. They are co-oping with Riggins so there are six players from New Meadows: senior Leylani Vargas-Mendez, junior Jordyn White, sophomore Camila Vargas-Mendez, and freshman Jackie Steiner, Cameron Lehrer, Glory Gilson and three players from Riggins: juniors Morgan Sasser, Madison Pottenger and freshman Rylee Walters. Because of COVID there was no volleyball team for two years.

Oct. 5, The Record Reporter

