Nez Perce County is seeing a dangerous trend in overdose deaths over the last three years. With the introduction of fentanyl into our community, we are witnessing a steep increase in overdoses. According to the Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall, 2021 had 18 overdose deaths compared to nine in 2020 and five in 2019. Of those 18 overdoses, six of them involved fentanyl.
“My office is responding to more overdoses than we have ever before. The sharp rise in deaths is leading to an alarming warning. We are hoping it will come back down, but we don’t know if we have seen the peak yet,” said Coroner Josh Hall.
Feb. 22, Office of the Prosecutor of Nez Perce County
