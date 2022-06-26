This year there will be more than 3,100 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 & Auxiliary is to raise enough funds to place veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together to participate in patriotic commemoration.
June 22, Clearwater Tribune
