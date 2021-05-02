The road to the site of Perpetua Resources’ proposed gold and antimony mine near Yellow Pine has been re-opened following a series of avalanches in February.
Stibnite Road was re-opened earlier this month after Perpetua spent about $88,000 and five weeks clearing debris from about 1,500 feet of roadway, said McKinsey Lyon, a Perpetua spokesperson.
“The majority of the work was in moving debris, however there was minor damage to the outside bank armoring along the road,” Lyon said. “The road itself stayed intact.”
April 29, The Star-News
