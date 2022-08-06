Regional News standing
Work will be done on Main Street the month of August. Meetings will be held at City Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. every Wednesday starting Aug. 3 to discuss the work and the roads which will be closed for work.

Aug. 4, Lewis County Herald

