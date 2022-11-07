Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The weather was perfect for the festivities, with many fun booths, costumes and yummy treats for the kids, and even the adults accompanying them, to enjoy.

Capping off the perfect-for-Halloween merriment was a trip through the haunted house, located at the Orofino City Park, the senior project of Orofino High School senior Darion Cannon.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments