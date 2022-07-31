The developer of the 200-home Roseberry Park manufactured home project west of Donnelly has pulled back the project to make changes in response to opponents and the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commissioners gave the developer, Three Pillar Communities, of Los Altos, Calif., until January to reschedule the hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.