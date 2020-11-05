On Nov. 2, at approximately 2254 hours (10:54 p.m.), a Clearwater County Deputy and CPTPA responded to mile post 3 on the 247 Rd., for a report of a RV Camper on fire. Upon arrival, the RV camper, belonging to Bryan A. Paul, 44, of Harpster, was fully engulfed in flames. CPTPA was able to extinguish the fire. The RV camper was estimated to be a total loss. The fire was determined to be caused by an unattended electrical heater.
Nov. 3, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office
