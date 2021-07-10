Living in a camper trailer is not ideal for Jesse Gerke and her three young children, but she counts herself lucky to have a place of her own.
“I’ve been searching for housing for right at a year, and still kind of am,” said Gerke, 32, a lifelong Meadows Valley resident. “People are going to end up homeless.”
The New Meadows City Council has endorsed RVs as a way to temporarily alleviate the regional housing shortage by relaxing rules for living in RVs in city limits.
July 1, The Star-News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.