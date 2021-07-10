Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Living in a camper trailer is not ideal for Jesse Gerke and her three young children, but she counts herself lucky to have a place of her own.

“I’ve been searching for housing for right at a year, and still kind of am,” said Gerke, 32, a lifelong Meadows Valley resident. “People are going to end up homeless.”

The New Meadows City Council has endorsed RVs as a way to temporarily alleviate the regional housing shortage by relaxing rules for living in RVs in city limits.

July 1, The Star-News

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments