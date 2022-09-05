The Cascade School District, which started classes on Monday, convened a safety and security committee headed by the district’s Dean of Students Josh Hurley.
Improvements include new camera, intercom and fire alarm systems, updated door locks and a new room numbering system intended to help orient first responders, Hurley said.
