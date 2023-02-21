It’s time again for the annual Reubens Sausage Feed, on Sunday, March 5, at the Reubens Community Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The menu is Genesee sausage with sourdough and buttermilk pancakes with eggs and coffee for the feed. Call for pre-orders at 208-791-1257.
