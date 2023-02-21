Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

It’s time again for the annual Reubens Sausage Feed, on Sunday, March 5, at the Reubens Community Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The menu is Genesee sausage with sourdough and buttermilk pancakes with eggs and coffee for the feed. Call for pre-orders at 208-791-1257.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments