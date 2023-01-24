Regional News standing
Shelley and Scot Schlader have announced they have sold the Schlader Photography business and building to Micah and Chad Weber.

Micah Weber said she plans to continue the work done by Schlader and the previous owners of family and individual portraits, graduation photos, school photos, passport photos, etc.

