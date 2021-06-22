Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

To celebrate Joybelle Scott’s life, the Claire and Dow Scott Giving Fund has created a scholarship for deserving Orofino High School seniors. A university education transformed Joybelle’s life, enriching the lives of her four children and the lives of her nine grandchildren.

June 9, Clearwater Tribune

