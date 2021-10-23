The school board held their October meeting Monday, Oct. 18, and discussed policy #5320 – drug and alcohol free workplace.
Superintendent Jon Rehder reviewed the changes he made per their discussions at a previous special meeting. He said the old policy was vague on what the consequences were and now it has more restrictions. Added to the policy was that chaperones and advisors would also be subject to these restrictions.
Board member Gus Hoene said he would also like to see those volunteers who are representing the school also be given some kind of code of ethics as to what is expected.
Oct. 21, Cottonwood Chronicle
