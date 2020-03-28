Joint School District #171 (JSD #171) food service department will be providing meals during the school closure. A parent survey was distributed earlier. Those who have completed the survey will receive meals at designated bus stops or by picking them up at the Orofino Elementary School.
All parents have been notified by phone or email instructing them where their children can pick up meals. Each child will receive both breakfast and lunch at the same time.
Any child age 1 to 18 years of age may take advantage of this service.
March 25
Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.