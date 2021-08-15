Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

With the Aug. 12 release of the 2020 U.S. Census data down to the census block level, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has issued the order creating the Commission for Reapportionment. The commissioners appointed by the six appointing authorities are:

• Bart Davis of Garden City

• Tom Dayley of Boise

• Nels Mitchell of Boise

• Amber Pence of Tetonia

• Eric Redman of Spirit Lake

• Dan Schmidt of Moscow

The Commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of Idaho's 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts. Their meeting is within the next few weeks, and once it convenes its first meeting, will have 90 days to complete its work.

Aug. 12, Department of the Idaho Secretary of State

