A new service manager for the Idaho County Recycling Site in Cottonwood is needed by the end of April 2022. If you or a school/community group that you belong to would like to take advantage of this community service opportunity, contact Kristin Frish at kfrish@yahoo.com or landline with answering machine at 208-962-3858.

March 17, Cottonwood Chronicle

