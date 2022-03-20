A new service manager for the Idaho County Recycling Site in Cottonwood is needed by the end of April 2022. If you or a school/community group that you belong to would like to take advantage of this community service opportunity, contact Kristin Frish at kfrish@yahoo.com or landline with answering machine at 208-962-3858.
March 17, Cottonwood Chronicle
